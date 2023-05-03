Deutsche Bank AG Buys 180,302 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,491,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 180,302 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Devon Energy worth $153,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,091,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,116. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.32.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.