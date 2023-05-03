Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $130,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RACE traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.94. 103,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,742. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.78. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $286.61.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $1.9876 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

