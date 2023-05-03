Deutsche Bank AG Has $125.90 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,698 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.71% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $125,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $177.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,065. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $200.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

