Deutsche Bank AG Has $140.45 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Southern worth $140,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

