Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $121,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.83. The stock had a trading volume of 373,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,548. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.83 and its 200 day moving average is $330.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $386.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

