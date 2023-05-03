Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $137,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $71,442,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,810 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.0 %

APD traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

