Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 941,757 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,757 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.88% of First Horizon worth $115,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.9 %

FHN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. 3,822,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

