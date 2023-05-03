Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,656 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CME Group were worth $157,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in CME Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $183.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

