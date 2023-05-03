Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $325.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Shares of PEN traded up $13.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,920.50 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $299.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.35.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total transaction of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,469. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

