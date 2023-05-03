Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 551 ($6.88) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BP from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 633.71 ($7.92).

LON BP traded down GBX 46.05 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 488.35 ($6.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,298,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 529.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 500.92. BP has a one year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4,439.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($457.05). In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($457.05). Insiders purchased 195 shares of company stock worth $106,378 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

