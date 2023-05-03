Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $58.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

Deutsche Post Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.3989 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.