DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,351,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 2,389,096 shares.The stock last traded at $118.51 and had previously closed at $118.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Cowen raised their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 168.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.