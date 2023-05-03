dForce USD (USX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,386.79

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $33.89 million and $4,386.79 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,984,101 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00921851 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $280.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

