DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHX remained flat at $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 132,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,075. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

