Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $135.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 268,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $166,266,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

