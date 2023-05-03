Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Digi International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 25,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,072. Digi International has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 132.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Digi International by 23.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 615.8% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

