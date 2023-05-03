DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $10.50. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 369,559 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $770,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

