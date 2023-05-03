Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:DCOMP)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of DCOMP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.48.
About Dime Community Bancshares
