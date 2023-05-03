Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.34 on May 15th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

