Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 8.0 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $709.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $625,755.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,842 shares of company stock worth $2,350,601. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

