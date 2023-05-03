Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up to $63.36

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.36, but opened at $66.40. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $68.77, with a volume of 145,339 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

