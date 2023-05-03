Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ DHC opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,808 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

