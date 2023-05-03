DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
DNP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. 558,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.84.
DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 692.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 598,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 522,690 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2,335.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 396,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,636,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
