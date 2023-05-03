DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Insider Activity at DocuSign
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DocuSign Trading Down 1.8 %
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
See Also
