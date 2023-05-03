Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 4,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

