Doliver Advisors LP Takes $206,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $144.98.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

