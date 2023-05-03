DoorDash Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 43,794 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 27,542 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after acquiring an additional 993,360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4,302.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in DoorDash by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 134,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.41. 991,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,053. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

