Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. 56,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

