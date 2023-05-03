DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

