Doug Doerfler Sells 60,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) insider Doug Doerfler sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.27), for a total value of £301,200 ($376,311.84).

MaxCyte Stock Up 1.2 %

LON MXCT traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 389.80 ($4.87). 2,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,095. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of GBX 280 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.12). The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of £401.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2,088.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 380.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 447.62.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.24) price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.