Douglas Elliman (DOUG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. On average, analysts expect Douglas Elliman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE DOUG opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.81 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.55. Douglas Elliman has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

