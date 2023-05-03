Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.6 %

DEI stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

