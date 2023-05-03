Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $144.74. 737,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day moving average is $141.94.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

