Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.80

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 80542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

