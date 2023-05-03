Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.80

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 80542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.
RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
