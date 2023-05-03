DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 207.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 33.3% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.25 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DRDGOLD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRDGOLD Trading Up 6.1 %

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.3%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

