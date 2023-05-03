Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.75

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 188290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.87.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. National Bankshares upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.33. The firm has a market cap of C$586.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

