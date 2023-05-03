DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.17.

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 69.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 217,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 39.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

