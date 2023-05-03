Duality Advisers LP Acquires 11,824 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

