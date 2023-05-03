Duality Advisers LP Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 830.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $193.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.37. The stock has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a PE ratio of 923.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,406 shares of company stock worth $8,762,067. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

