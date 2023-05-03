Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 242.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.