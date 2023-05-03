Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 26,166 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

