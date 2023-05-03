Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 43,465 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

