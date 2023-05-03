Duality Advisers LP Invests $2.10 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $279.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

