Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,435. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

