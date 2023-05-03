Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.8425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.21%.

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

