Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Bruker Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

