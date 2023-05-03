Duality Advisers LP Sells 21,631 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,631 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after buying an additional 165,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LBRDK opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.