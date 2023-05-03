Duality Advisers LP Sells 52,445 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,445 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Equitrans Midstream worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

