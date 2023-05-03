Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

