DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is Boston Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.2% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boston Partners owned about 2.57% of DuPont de Nemours worth $877,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,605. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

